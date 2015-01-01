Abstract

OBJECTIVES: There is a dearth of literature on the prevalence and predictors of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) history and onset among preadolescent youth. This gap in the literature is significant given evidence suggesting that NSSI is a robust predictor of negative mental health outcomes, and that early onset NSSI may be associated with a more severe course of self-injurious thoughts and behaviors. This study aimed to evaluate sociodemographic characteristics, psychiatric disorders, and suicidal ideation (SI) in relation to NSSI onset and history in preadolescents.



METHODS: Data were drawn from the Adolescent Brain and Cognitive Development (ABCD) study, which recruited a diverse sample of 11 875 youth aged 9 to 10 years. The primary outcome measures were lifetime history and recent onset of NSSI. Measures included sociodemographics and the K-SADS diagnostic interview assessing psychopathology and SI.



RESULTS: Female sex and identifying as Black were associated with lower odds of lifetime NSSI. Identifying as a sexual minority, having unmarried parents, and a low family income were associated with higher odds of lifetime NSSI. Although depression was most predictive of NSSI history and onset, a range of internalizing and externalizing disorders, greater comorbidity, and SI also were predictive.



CONCLUSIONS: Given that NSSI was associated with a range of mental health disorders and comorbidity, it may be best conceptualized as a transdiagnostic phenomenon.



FINDINGS highlight key sociodemographic and diagnostic factors that may help to direct screening efforts in preadolescents, particularly sexual minority status and depression.

Language: en