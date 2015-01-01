|
Citation
|
Burke TA, Bettis AH, Walsh RFL, Levin RY, Lawrence HR, Sheehan AE, Turnamian MR, Liu RT. Pediatrics 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Academy of Pediatrics)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37916265
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: There is a dearth of literature on the prevalence and predictors of nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) history and onset among preadolescent youth. This gap in the literature is significant given evidence suggesting that NSSI is a robust predictor of negative mental health outcomes, and that early onset NSSI may be associated with a more severe course of self-injurious thoughts and behaviors. This study aimed to evaluate sociodemographic characteristics, psychiatric disorders, and suicidal ideation (SI) in relation to NSSI onset and history in preadolescents.
Language: en