Abstract

BACKGROUND: Little is known about the effectiveness and implementation of psychosocial interventions for psychosis in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). In South Asia, specialist psychiatric resources are scarce. Support for psychosis often falls on the family or caregiver which can increase feelings of burden, impact caregivers' wellbeing, and increase mental health stigma. Psychosocial interventions are increasingly used for psychosis in South Asia and could reduce relapse and symptoms, reduce caregiver burden, conserve cost and resources. The aim of this review was to appraise the effectiveness and implementation readiness of psychosocial interventions for people with psychosis in South Asia.



METHOD: A systematic search was conducted on MEDLINE, PsycINFO, Global Health, and Web of Science. The review was prospectively registered on PROSPERO (CRD42022329254). Studies were rated on two scales assessing quality and implementation readiness.



RESULTS: Twenty-six papers were included, nine intervention-types including community-based interventions/assertive outreach; CaCBTp; FAP; psychoeducation; cognitive retraining/rehabilitation; social cognition/skills; family/ caregiver intervention; telehealth intervention; yoga-based intervention in six South Asian countries.



FINDINGS suggest a multicomponent community-based intervention (MCBI) was the most implementation ready due to its standardisation, good clinical outcomes for patients and caregivers, and training and cost evaluations.



CONCLUSION: Of the included studies, MCBI and community-based outreach interventions utilising lay health workers appear to be the most implementation ready and are suggested to best address the treatment gap in South Asia.

Language: en