Abstract

BACKGROUND: In 2021, 25 million children worldwide did not receive full basic childhood vaccinations, the highest figure in over a decade. There are large variations between countries in vaccination coverage. Globally, the lifetime prevalence of domestic violence among ever-partnered women is 30%. Exposure to domestic violence affects both maternal and child health. However, there is limited contemporary evidence on whether children born to women who are exposed to domestic violence are any more or less likely to be vaccinated.



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional study using data from the most recent Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS) from 7 West African countries (Benin, Gambia, Liberia, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone). We used multivariable logistic regression to examine the association between women's lifetime experience of any emotional, physical and/or sexual domestic violence and whether her most-recent born child aged 12-35 months old had received a full complement of basic childhood vaccinations (covering tuberculosis, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio and measles).



RESULTS: Data from 9,104 mother-child pairs was analysed (range 480 from Senegal to 3,230 from Nigeria). Overall, 47% of children were fully vaccinated (range 31% in Nigeria to 81% in The Gambia). 41% of women reported any experience of domestic violence (range 20% in Senegal to 54% in Sierra Leone). After adjustment for a range of child, maternal, household and partner-level variables, children born to women who reported experience of domestic violence were no more or less likely to be fully vaccinated (adjusted odds ratio = 1.02, 95% confidence interval 0.90-1.17). There was some evidence that the association may vary by country; in Sierra Leone, children born to women who reported experience of domestic violence were significantly less likely to be fully vaccinated (adjusted odds ratio = 0.62, 95%CI 0.44-0.88).



CONCLUSIONS: There was no significant association between a woman's exposure to domestic violence and whether her child was fully vaccinated. Further work is needed to understand the contextual factors which may explain potential variations between countries.

