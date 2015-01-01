Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cyberbullying is a serious problem among adolescents and has an impact on mental health. The purpose of this study was to: 1) translate and validate the Cyberbullying and Online Aggression Survey in the Serbian language; 2) explore factors associated with more intense cyber victimization and cyber offending and 3) examine whether more intense cyber victimization and cyber offending are associated with a higher likelihood of online search for topics on mental health in a sample of high school students.



SUBJECTS AND METHODS: A total of 702 students from 4 public high schools participated in this cross-sectional study. Data were collected using a general questionnaire and the Cyberbullying and Online Aggression Survey. Internal consistency of the questionnaire was examined and confirmatory factor analysis was conducted to assess construct validity. The multiple linear regression model examined factors associated with higher levels of cyber offending and cyber victimization. The multiple logistic regression models examined whether cyber offending and cyber victimizations were associated with searching for mental health topics on the Internet.



RESULTS: Cronbach's alpha for the Cyberbullying Victimization Scale was 0.813 and for the Cyberbullying Offending Scale was 0.789. Both scales had a one-factorial structure and parameters on the confirmatory factor analysis were appropriate. More than one-half of students (56.2%) reported ever being cyber victimized and 39.9% of students reported ever being cyber offenders. Having lower grades, being younger at first Internet use and more frequent use of the internet were associated with both higher Cyberbullying Victimization and Offending scores. Having higher scores on both Cyberbullying Victimization and Offending scales was associated with higher odds of searching for mental health topics online.



CONCLUSION: It is necessary to address cyberbullying in schools to help recognize and modify the behavior of cyber offenders and provide means of support and empowerment to cyber victims.

