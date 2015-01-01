Abstract

AIMS: To compare adolescents clinically diagnosed with Internet Gaming Disorder (IGD) and problematic internet use (PIU) in terms of cyberbullying, aggression, and loneliness.



METHODS: Male adolescent patients (N=124, 14.3±1.7 years) with Internet Addiction Scale (IAS) scores ≥50 were clinically interviewed for IGD in utilizing DSM-5 criteria. Patients without full IGD criteria were included as PIU comparisons. Clinical variables were assessed using the second version of the Revised Cyber Bullying Inventory, short-form of the UCLA Loneliness Scale, Buss Perry Aggression Questionnaire, Child Depression Inventory, and Screen for Child Anxiety Related Emotional Disorders.



RESULTS: Compared to individuals with PIU, those with IGD were significantly more likely to have attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, higher social phobia scores, higher cyberbullying scores, higher loneliness scores, been a cyberbully, and been a cyberbully victim.



CONCLUSION: Male adolescents with IGD have higher rates of psychiatric comorbidity, perceived loneliness, cyberbullying, and being a victim of cyberbullying than those with PIU. Future studies could evaluate these predictors of transition from PIU to IGD in large cohort samples.

