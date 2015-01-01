|
Citation
|
Tuncturk M, Karaçetin G, Ermis C, Ciray RO, Gercek C, Bulanik Koc E, Turan S, Griffiths MD. Psychiatr. Danub. 2023; 35(3): 395-406.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Facultas Universitatis Studiorum Zagrabiensis - Danube Symposion of Psychiatry)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37917844
|
Abstract
|
AIMS: To compare adolescents clinically diagnosed with Internet Gaming Disorder (IGD) and problematic internet use (PIU) in terms of cyberbullying, aggression, and loneliness.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aggression; Loneliness; Cyberbullying; Internet Gaming Disorder; Problematic Internet Use