Abstract

Adverse childhood experiences (ACE) constitute a known risk factor for suicidality. There is a research gap regarding differential patterns of associations between variants of suicidal ideations and behaviors (SIB) and characteristics of ACE in severe mental disorders. This cross-diagnostic study investigates whether SIB are related to ACE subtypes in two high-risk conditions, i.e., persistent depressive disorder (PDD) and borderline personality disorder (BPD). Inpatients with PDD (n = 117; age 40.2 years ± 12.3) and BPD (n = 74; age 26.2 ± 7.9) were assessed with the Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale for suicidal ideations (SI), suicidal behaviors (SB) and actual suicide attempts (SA); ACE were recorded with the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire. In PDD, SI and SA were associated with childhood physical abuse (ORs 7.2 and 2.3, respectively). In BPD, SA were associated with severe experiences of physical abuse (OR 6.5). Weaker yet significant associations were found for childhood emotional abuse in PDD with SB (including SA), and in BPD with SA. Recall of childhood physical abuse may be clinically relevant information for identifying particular risks of SIB. Future studies should investigate these differential patterns in more depth and in terms of causality.

Language: en