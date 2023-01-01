Abstract

Medical record high-risk flags for suicide indicate patients are receiving enhanced care and alert treating providers to patients' high-risk status. Risk of suicide mortality remains high after flag inactivation, suggesting a need to improve inactivation determinations. This study describes variation in flag inactivation documentation, examines whether documentation varies by patient or facility characteristics, and explores the association between inactivation documentation type and subsequent suicide attempts. In a national sample of veterans with a documented suicide attempt who received a high-risk flag for suicide (n = 224), medical record review was used to categorize provider documentation of the rationale and procedures for high-risk flag inactivation. Mixed-effects logistic regression models were used to examine patient and facility characteristics associated with flag inactivation documentation type and to examine the association between documentation type and subsequent suicide attempts. Flag inactivation documentation fell into one of two categories: documentation stating the patient no longer met criteria for the high-risk flag (minimal documentation; n = 98, 43.8%); and documentation that included a review of one or more criteria for high-risk flag inactivation (more than minimal documentation; n = 126, 56.3%). Flag inactivation documentation was not associated with patient or facility characteristics. Veterans with minimal documentation (vs. more than minimal) were more likely to have a suicide attempt after flag inactivation (adjusted odds ratio, AOR = 2.20; 95% CI [1.01, 4.78]; p =.046).



FINDINGS suggest a need to better understand flag inactivation procedures in place and to develop a set of standardized procedures to reduce risk of premature high-risk flag inactivation. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en