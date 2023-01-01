Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (rsfMRI) studies report functional alterations in the connectivity between intrinsic brain networks in posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), but PTSD heterogeneity is rarely considered. Evidence points to fear (e.g., reexperiencing) and dysphoria (e.g., withdrawal) symptom factors as important in PTSD presentations, including relating to variable emotion dysregulation patterns. This study, therefore, tested how fear and dysphoria posttraumatic symptoms were differentially associated with core network connectivity and emotion dysregulation behaviors in a large group of trauma-exposed refugees.



METHOD: A final sample of 77 trauma-exposed participants completed a rsfMRI scan. Independent component analysis identified active networks and functional network connectivity (FNC) between networks was assessed. Fear and dysphoria posttraumatic symptoms were partially correlated with FNCs, and linear regression models examined relationships with self-reported difficulties in emotion regulation.



RESULTS: Twenty-three active networks were identified, eight being in the networks of interest (p <.05 false discovery rate-corrected). Fear and dysphoria symptoms were specifically related to connectivity patterns between two subnetworks of the default mode network (DMN). Fear symptoms were negatively associated with anterior dorsomedial DMN (admDMN) and temporoparietal DMN (tpDMN) connectivity; whereas dysphoria symptoms were positively associated with admDMN-tpDMN connectivity. Additionally, admDMN-tpDMN connectivity was positively predicted by goal-directed emotion dysregulation but negatively predicted by poor emotional clarity.



CONCLUSIONS: Fear and dysphoria posttraumatic symptoms showed opponent associations with admDMN and tpDMN connectivity, potentially reflecting patterns of under- and overemotion dysregulation associated with these symptom profiles respectively.



FINDINGS highlight the importance of considering posttraumatic heterogeneity when constructing neural models of PTSD. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

