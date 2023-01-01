Abstract

PURPOSE: Traumatic events not only lead to negative consequences such as posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) but are also associated with positive results such as psychological growth and maturity. This paper aimed to examine the moderating effect of depression and anxiety symptoms on the relationship between PTSD and posttraumatic growth (PTG).



METHOD: The participants were 630 adult Syrian refugees (M(age) = 31.83, SD = 9.71; 218 were male and 412 were female) who migrated to Türkiye after the civil war in Syria. They completed the Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Checklist, the Posttraumatic Growth Inventory, the Patience Health Questionnaire, and the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Questionnaire. A double moderation model was tested to investigate the potential moderation roles of depression and anxiety symptoms in the relationship between PTSD symptoms and PTG.



RESULTS: The rates of getting above the cutoff score on PTSD, depression, and anxiety scales were 28.6%, 34.9%, and 29.7%, respectively. Depression and anxiety symptoms moderated the relationship between PTSD and PTG: For individuals scoring higher in depression compared to those scoring lower in depression, high PTSD scores were related to substantially lower PTG scores. A similar effect was observed for anxiety symptoms: high anxiety scores were associated with lower PTG scores, especially when PTSD scores were high.



CONCLUSION: These findings highlight the importance of addressing depression and anxiety symptoms in the relationship between PTG and PTSD in refugees. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en