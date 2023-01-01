Abstract

Racism and gender-based prejudice produce a synergistic and toxic effect that necessitates analysis. There is a need to conduct more research with Black men as their experiences with race-based trauma may differ, given their concurrent disproportionate exposure to other forms of violence.



OBJECTIVE: The study's purpose was to develop items for and evaluate the factor structure and internal consistency of the Cultural Trauma Scale (CuTS) in an exclusive sample of Black men.



METHOD: Using the Yale Center for Clinical Investigation, Community Alliance for Research Engagement principles, the study was conducted in a context of community-engaged research. Data were collected from individual interviews and focus groups, subject matter experts, and a sample of 150 adult Black men. Principal axis factoring (PAF) was used to determine the factor structure of the scale items.



RESULTS: Via PAF the final factor structure included five constructs addressing: American and its justice system: cognitive-emotional responses (Cronbach's α =.88), cognitive-behavioral coping (Cronbach's α =.77), willingness to seek cultural trauma treatment (Cronbach's α =.88), tripartite police fear (Cronbach's α =.81), and resilience (Cronbach's α =.61).



CONCLUSIONS: The CuTS represents psychometric advancement in the measurement of Black male social justice and healing from cultural trauma. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en