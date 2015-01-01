Abstract

Hand-to-hand combat training, known as combatives, instructs Soldiers in close-quarters combat techniques and how to cope with stress, understand controlled physical aggression, and develop self-confidence when engaged in such activities. Limited research in combat sports suggests men and women may respond to combatives stress differently. Given the increasing integration of women into close combat roles in the military, investigation of sex differences in the physiological and psychological response to combatives among military-trained personnel is warranted.



PURPOSE: This study was designed to identify sex differences in stress and gonadal hormones, mucosal immunity, and mood states in a military combatives training course.



METHODS: U.S. Military Academy Cadets (men = 144, women = 37) enrolled in a 2-month Combat Applications Course at West Point completed the Profile of Mood States and Competitive State Anxiety Inventory-2 and provided salivary samples at baseline prior to the course, and immediately prior to their midterm and final combat matches. Combat matches were gender- and weight-matched. Additional salivary samples were collected immediately following the first midterm and final matches. Salivary cortisol, testosterone, secretory immunoglobulin A (SIgA) and estradiol (women only) were measured via immunoassay. Men and women were compared over time with linear mixed effects models.



RESULTS: In both men and women, confusion, tension, anger, cognitive anxiety, somatic anxiety, and self-confidence increased throughout the course whereas friendliness and SIgA secretion rate decreased (all p < 0.05). Compared to women, men had a greater acute increase in cortisol from pre- to post-match (p = 0.043). Prior to the final match, women displayed higher ratings of tension (20.5 ± 9.3 vs. 16.0 ± 8.6) and cortisol (0.6 ± 0.3 vs. 0.4 ± 0.3 µg/dL) than men (all p < 0.05). After controlling for previous combative experience, ratings of tension did not differ by sex but remained elevated prior to midterm and final compared to baseline.



CONCLUSION: Combatives training elicited significant psychological and physiological stress and decreased mucosal immunity in both men and women. Women exhibited higher tension at the final match, likely due to lack of previous combative experience. Self-confidence increased from baseline suggesting that the skills learned may help Cadets prepare for combatives and other activities that require controlled aggression.

Language: en