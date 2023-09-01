Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adequate and effective emergency preparedness for hospital surge capacity is a prerequisite to ensuring standard healthcare services for disaster victims. This study aimed to identify, review, and synthesize the preparedness activities for and the barriers to hospital surge capacity in disasters and emergencies.



METHODS: We systematically searched seven databases (PubMed, MEDLINE, CINAHL, Scopus, Embase, Ovid, and PsycINFO). We included all English peer-reviewed studies published in January 2016 and July 2022 on surge capacity preparedness in hospital settings. Two independent researchers screened titles and abstracts, reviewed the full texts, and conducted data extractions using CADIMA software. We assessed the rigor of the included studies using the NIH quality assessment tools for quantitative studies, the Noyes et al. guidelines for qualitative studies, and the MMAT tool for mixed methods studies and summarized findings using the narrative synthesis method. We also used PRISMA reporting guidelines.



RESULTS: From the 2560 studies identified, we finally include 13 peer-reviewed studies: 10 quantitative, one qualitative, and two mixed methods. Five studies were done in the USA, three in Iran (n = 3), and the remaining in Australia, Pakistan, Sweden, Taiwan, and Tanzania. The study identified various ways to increase hospital surge capacity preparedness in all four domains (staff, stuff, space, and system); among them, the use of the Hospital Medical Surge Preparedness Index and the Surge Simulation Tool for surge planning was noteworthy. Moreover, nine studies (69%) recognized several barriers to hospital surge capacity preparedness.



CONCLUSION: The review provides synthesized evidence of contemporary literature on strategies for and barriers to hospital surge capacity preparedness. Despite the risk of selection bias due to the omission of gray literature, the study findings could help hospital authorities, public health workers, and policymakers to develop effective plans and programs for improving hospital surge capacity preparedness with actions, such as enhancing coordination, new or adapted flows of patients, disaster planning implementation, or the development of specific tools for surge capacity. SYSTEMATIC REVIEW REGISTRATION: PROSPERO CRD42022360332.

Language: en