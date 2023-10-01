Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nonmedical use (NMU) of prescription psychotherapeutic drugs (PPD) may increase risk for significant morbidity and mortality in the overdose crisis.



OBJECTIVE: This study examines sources of PPD using real-world data from adolescents and adults reporting past 30-day NMU of PPDs.



METHODS: A convenience sample of individuals aged ≥10 years assessed for substance use disorders (SUD) treatment was analyzed using the 2014-2022 National Addictions Vigilance Intervention and Prevention Program datasets. PPD include prescription opioids, prescription tranquilizers/sedatives, and prescription stimulants.



RESULTS: Overall, among assessments of adolescents aged 10-18 years (N = 1991) and young adults aged 19-24 years (N = 15,166), "family/friend" (46.08-47.41 %) and "dealer" (33.82-42.71 %) were the most common sources. Among assessments of adults aged ≥25 years (N = 89,225), "own prescription" was the most common source and increased in frequency as age increased. Across all age groups, "family/friend" was the most frequent source for all drug classes (41.96-48.76 %) except for nonmedically used buprenorphine/methadone, for which "own prescription" was the most common source (51.85 %) among adults.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study demonstrates heterogeneity in sources of nonmedically used PPD across age groups. Tailored prevention strategies for different age groups and improving timely access to medical care to ensure proper treatment of chronic medical conditions including SUD are needed.

