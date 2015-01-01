Abstract

BACKGROUND: When assessing motor skills, occupational therapists are encouraged to seek the perspectives of children and their parents to promote the delivery of client-centered care.



AIM: To investigate whether 9-12-year-old children's views and their parents' proxy views of the children's motor skill competence and their performance on a standardized, performance-based assessment are associated.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Thirty 9-12-year-old children completed the Perceived Motor Competence Questionnaire in Childhood (PMC-C) and the Pictorial Scale of Perceived Movement Skill Competence - version 2 (PMSC-2), while their parents completed the Movement Assessment Battery for Children-2nd Edition Checklist (MABC-2 Checklist). Children's objective motor skills were measured by the Bruininks-Oseretsky Test of Motor Proficiency-2nd Edition (BOT-2). Spearman's rho correlations were used to analyze the data.



RESULTS: Significant associations were found between the BOT-2 total motor composite and the PMC-C. A significant association was found between the MABC-2 Checklist and the BOT-2 Strength and Agility composite, as well as the PMC-C total score. SIGNIFICANCE AND CONCLUSIONS: Occupational therapists are encouraged to include children and their parents in the therapeutic process to capture individual perspectives and deliver client-centered care.

