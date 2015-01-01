SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Humble A, Yu ML, Brown T. Scand. J. Occup. Ther. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/11038128.2023.2274883

PMID

37918007

Abstract

BACKGROUND: When assessing motor skills, occupational therapists are encouraged to seek the perspectives of children and their parents to promote the delivery of client-centered care.

AIM: To investigate whether 9-12-year-old children's views and their parents' proxy views of the children's motor skill competence and their performance on a standardized, performance-based assessment are associated.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: Thirty 9-12-year-old children completed the Perceived Motor Competence Questionnaire in Childhood (PMC-C) and the Pictorial Scale of Perceived Movement Skill Competence - version 2 (PMSC-2), while their parents completed the Movement Assessment Battery for Children-2nd Edition Checklist (MABC-2 Checklist). Children's objective motor skills were measured by the Bruininks-Oseretsky Test of Motor Proficiency-2nd Edition (BOT-2). Spearman's rho correlations were used to analyze the data.

RESULTS: Significant associations were found between the BOT-2 total motor composite and the PMC-C. A significant association was found between the MABC-2 Checklist and the BOT-2 Strength and Agility composite, as well as the PMC-C total score. SIGNIFICANCE AND CONCLUSIONS: Occupational therapists are encouraged to include children and their parents in the therapeutic process to capture individual perspectives and deliver client-centered care.


Language: en

Keywords

perception; paediatrics; Client-centered; fundamental movement skills; locomotor; object control

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print