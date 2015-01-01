|
Citation
|
El-Gharbawy DM, Kabbash IA, Ghonem MM. Toxicol. Res. (Camb.) 2023; 12(5): 873-883.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, RSC Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37915484
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Early identification of antipsychotic poisoned patients who may have a potential risk for intensive care unit (ICU) admission is crucial especially when resources are limited. Nomograms were previously used as a practical tool to predict prognosis and planning the treatment of some diseases including some poisoning conditions. However, they were not previously investigated in antipsychotic poisoning.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Prediction; Prognosis; Acute poisoning; Antipsychotic medications; Intensive care unit admission; Nomogram