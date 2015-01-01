Abstract

PURPOSE: The impact of functional vision, rather than visual acuity, on sleep disorders is not well understood. This study estimated the relationship between vision-related functional burden and sleep disorders among a nationally representative sample in the United States.



METHODS: Data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2005-2008 were analyzed, which included a total of 10,914 US adults 20 years and older. Sleep disorders and vision-related functional burden were measured by the NHANES questionnaire sleep disorders section and vision section, respectively. Logistic regression was used to explore the association between vision-related functional burden and sleep disorders.



RESULTS: A total of 9384 NHANES participants had complete functional vision and sleep disorders data. The mean age at baseline was 47.8 years, and the weighted prevalence of sleep disorders among adults with vision-related functional burden was 20.3%. After controlling for age, gender, race, smoking status, drinking frequency, general health condition, hypertension, diabetes, coronary heart disease, and depression, vision-related functional burden remained significantly associated with sleep disorders (adjusted odds ratio, 1.502; 95% confidence interval, 1.210-1.864; P < 0.001), whereas the association between presenting visual acuity and sleep disorders was not statistically significant.



CONCLUSIONS: Vision-related functional burden rather than impairment of visual acuity was related to the increased prevalence of sleep disorders in adults 20 years and older in the United States.



TRANSLATIONAL RELEVANCE: Our study provides insight into the relationship between functional vision and sleep disorders. It should be noted that individuals who report vision-related functional burden might be at risk of sleep disorders.

Language: en