O'Brien A, Hamilton S, Humphrey N, Qualter P, Boehnke JR, Santos J, Demkowicz O, Panayiotou M, Thompson A, Lau J, Burke L, Lu Y. Trials 2023; 24(1): e703.
37915094
BACKGROUND: School-based universal social and emotional learning (SEL) interventions implemented during the transition to adolescence may be efficacious in preventing the development of mental health difficulties. This protocol describes a two-arm parallel cluster randomised controlled trial to investigate the impact of a universal SEL intervention (Passport, compared to usual provision) on internalising symptoms (primary outcome), emotion regulation, well-being, loneliness, social support, bullying, academic attainment, and health-related quality of life in English primary school pupils aged 9-11 years. A developer-led trial demonstrated the feasibility, acceptability, and utility of Passport; this will be the first independent trial.
Adolescent; Child; Children; Humans; Schools; Emotions; Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic; Cognition; Mental health; Well-being; Young people; *Quality of Life; *Bullying/prevention & control; Cluster randomised control trial; Internalising symptoms; School-based; Social and emotional learning; Universal intervention