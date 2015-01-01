|
Citation
|
Abd-Elhamed MME, Hady RFA, Mahmoud SF, Mohamed BES. Middle East Curr. Psychiatr. 2023; 30(1): e86.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SpringerOpen)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is a psychiatric illness with a considerable risk of alexithymia, and suicide may make this risk worse. This study aimed to assess alexithymia, resilience, and suicidal ideation among patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder. A cross-sectional study was established at the psychiatric outpatient clinic at Zagazig University Hospitals in addition to Abbasyia Hospital for Mental Health in Cairo City. A purposive sample of 140 obsessive-compulsive patients. Five tools were used for data collection, including the socio-demographic questionnaire, the Yale-Brown Obsessive Compulsive Scale (Y-BOCS), the Toronto Alexithymia Scale (TAS-20), the Resilience Scale, and the Scale for Suicidal Ideation (SSI).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alexithymia; Obsessive–compulsive disorder; Patients; Resilience; Suicidal ideation