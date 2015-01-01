Abstract

In the past few years, there has been a growing interest among researchers in developing control systems for autonomous vehicles, specifically for tractor-trailer systems. This newfound interest is driven by the potential benefits of enhancing safety, reducing costs, and addressing labor shortages in the industry. Two industries that could reap the rewards of these systems' advancements are cargo and agriculture transportation. One of the challenging tasks for the truck trailer vehicle is driving in reverse. Backward path tracking of tractor-trailers is a complex control problem with practical applications. The difficulty in controlling the vehicle arises due to its unstable internal dynamics, coupled nonlinear terms, and the under-actuated nature of the system. There is also a limit to the angle at which the steering can be turned before the risk of a jackknife accident increases significantly. In response to these challenges, this paper introduces a robust sliding mode controller designed for path tracking in reverse-driving tractor-trailer systems. The novelty of our work lies in addressing these challenges, which have not been extensively studied in the past. The proposed controller is analyzed, and its performance is tested and verified using different scenarios. The simulation examples show superior control performance, and we anticipate that this novel controller holds the potential to be widely adopted as a fundamental component in the path-tracking algorithms of autonomous truck trailer systems.

