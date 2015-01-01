|
Awaysheh A, Klassen RD, Shafiq A, Johnson PF. Supply Chain Manag. (Bingley) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PURPOSE Globalization and increased outsourcing have contributed to increased supply chain complexity, exposing firms to greater vulnerability in the areas of product safety and supply chain security. Meanwhile, stakeholders pressure firms to ensure that their products are safe, and their supply chains are secure. Drawing from stakeholder theory, this paper aims to explore how the supply chain characteristics of distance and power affect the adoption of consumer protection (CP) practices, which ensure product safety and supply chain security.
Stakeholder theory; Supply chain risk management; Supply chain safety; Supply chain security