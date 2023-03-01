Abstract

This study aims to explore the meaning of the professionalism of Air Traffic Controller at Soekarno Hatta Airport from Islamic perspective. Air Traffic Control is a profession whose goal is to provide air traffic control services, especially for aircraft flight traffic, such as airplanes, helicopters and others. As a service provider who has a big responsibility for safety, it is only natural for Air Traffic Controls to work professionally. The research method used is qualitative research with a concept analysis approach. The results of the study shows that to ensure aviation safety as the main goal of service, an air traffic controller is required to work professionally in accordance with expertise, regulations and work discipline. The professionalism of air traffic controllers in Islam is that an air traffic controller must have the right intentions and have the spirit to perform services based on his knowledge expertise and its application in daily work. The results of this study are expected to serve as a reference for air traffic controllers in improving their ability to become a professional air traffic controllers referring to the teachings of the Islamic religion so that they have implications for service quality and achievement of service objectives.

Language: en