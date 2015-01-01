Abstract

Burns in children remain a prominent mode of injury, resulting in considerable morbidity and mortality globally and are a key cause of disability-adjusted life-years. Paediatric burns present a unique challenge, in part due to the developmental, physical and emotional differences between adults and children. Those living in low- and middle-income settings are particularly vulnerable, facing problems such as overcrowding and floor-level cooking. During the COVID-19 pandemic, stay at home orders and the closure of schools and childcare changed the pattern of paediatric injury across the world, resulting in a general increase in trauma-related presentations. This review will examine recent global trends in paediatric burns, including the impact of COVID-19, specifically focusing on the pattern of burn aetiology over the past decade. It will also look at any changes with regard to epidemiological characteristics; burn site, severity and extent; first aid and location; and management and outcomes.

Language: en