We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
McDermott L, Hotton M, Cartwright AV. Eur. Burn J. 2023; 4(3): 303-317.

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

10.3390/ebj4030028

Burn injuries can be traumatic and distressing for patients, with a prolonged period of recovery. This qualitative study aimed to explore adult burn patients' perceptions of the barriers and facilitators to accessing psychological support in a Regional Burns Service in Southeast England. Participants (five females and six males) were under the care of the burns unit and were not currently accessing psychological support. Eleven semi-structured interviews were conducted. Responses were analysed using thematic analysis. Four main themes highlighted how access to psychology was influenced by communication between the patient and service, beliefs about mental health, environmental challenges, and patient hope. Recommendations for improving access to burn psychological care included (1) the provision of patient resources to increase awareness and reduce stigma; (2) psychological skills training to encourage staff to recognise distress and respond appropriately; (3) staff training in the practice of cultural humility; (4) increasing psychological presence in outpatient appointments and via routine follow-ups.


barriers; burns; burns unit; COM-B; enablers; psychological

