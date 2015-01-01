Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In this study, we aimed to evaluate the levels of FSH, LH, estradiol, testosterone, progesterone, and prolactin in patients with schizophrenia and majör depressive disorder. Material and Method: Our study included a total of 80 female patients diagnosed with schizophrenia and major depressive disorder according to DSM-IV. Twenty healthy women were included in order to create a control group. Hormonal parameters were studied in routine blood samples taken between 08:00 and 11:00 in the patient and control groups.

Results: There was no statistically significant difference between the patient and control groups in terms of mean age, weight, body mass index and menstrual phases. (p >0.05). Serum estradiol level was higher in the control group than in the patient groups (p <0.05). In addition, we found significantly higher serum testosterone levels in schizophrenic patients (with and without medication) compared to those with depressive disorder (with and without medication) and the control group (p <0.05). Also prolactin levels in schizophrenic patients taking medication were significantly higher than those in the other patient groups and control group (p <0.05). On the other hand, serum progesterone levels in schizophrenic patients who did not take medication were statistically significantly lower than the cases in other groups (p <0.05).

Conclusion: In our study, measurement of low estradiol and high serum testosterone levels in schizophrenic patients shows that gonadal hormones play a very important role in the onset of the disease. Another finding in our study is that serum estradiol level was found to be higher in women with major depressive disorder compared to the control group.



===



Amaç: Bu çalışmada, şizofreni ve majör depresif bozukluk hastalarında FSH, LH, estradiol, testosteron, progesteron, prolaktin düzeylerinin değer-

lendirilmesini amaçladık.

Gereç ve Yöntem: Çalışmaya DSM-IV'e göre şizofreni ve majör depresif bozukluk tanısı konulan toplam 80 kadın hasta alındı. Yirmi sağlıklı kadın

ise kontrol grubu oluşturuldu. Hasta ve kontrol grubunda saat 08:00-11:00 arasında alınan rutin kanlarda hormonal parametreler çalışıldı.

Bulgular: Hasta ve kontrol grupları arasında yaş ortalaması, ağırlık, vücut kitle indeksi ve menstrüel fazlar açısından istatiksel olarak anlamlı fark

saptanmadı (p >0.05). Serum estradiol düzeyi, kontrol grubundaki vakalarda hasta gruplarına göre daha yüksek idi (p <0.05). Ek olarak, şizofren

hastalardaki (ilaç alan ve almayan grup) serum testosteron düzeyi, majör depresif bozukluğu olanlara (ilaç alan ve almayan grup) ve kontrol grubuna

göre anlamlı olarak yüksek saptadık (p <0.05). Ayrıca, ilaç alan şizofren hastalardaki prolaktin düzeyleri, diğer hasta grupları ve kontrol grubundaki

vakalara göre anlamlı şekilde yüksekti (p <0.05). Buna karşın, ilaç almayan şizofren hastalardaki serum progesteron düzeyleri diğer tüm gruplardaki

vakalara göre istatiksel olarak anlamlı şekilde düşük ölçüldü (p <0.05).

Sonuç: Çalışmamızda şizofren hastalarda düşük estradiol, yüksek serum testosteron düzeylerinin ölçülmesi gonadal hormonların hastalığın ortaya

çıkışında çok önemli rolü olduğu göstermektedir. Çalışmamızdaki diğer bir bulgu ise serum estradiol düzeyinin majör depresif bozukluğu olan kadın-

larda kontrolle karşılaştırıldığında daha yüksek saptanmasıdır.

Anahtar Sözcükler: Şizofreni, Majör Depresif Bozukluk, Estradiol, Testosteron, Progesteron

Language: tr