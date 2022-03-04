Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Fine topographic information is a key input parameter for a detailed flood simulation and mapping. This study aimed to compare the accuracy statistics of the flood models developed using the digital elevation datasets with different resolutions from the light detection and ranging and interferometric synthetic aperture radar systems.



METHODS: The study applied the Hydrologic Engineering Center-Hydrologic Modeling System and Hydrologic Engineering Center-River Analysis System models workable within the geographic information system to simulate and map flood hazards in Maapag Watershed. The models' validity and accuracy were tested using the confusion error matrix, f-measurement, and the root means square error statistics.



FINDINGS: Results show that using the light detection and ranging dataset, the model is accurate at 88%, 0.61, and 0.41; while using the interferometric synthetic aperture radar dataset, the model is accurate at 76%, 0.34, 0.53; for the error matrix, f-measurement, and root mean square error; respectively.



CONCLUSION: The model developed using the light detection and ranging dataset showed higher accuracy than the model developed using the interferometric synthetic aperture radar. Nevertheless, the latter can be used for flood simulation and mapping as an alternative to the former considering the cost of model implementation and the smaller degree of accuracy residual error. Hence, flood modelers particularly from local authorities prefer to use coarser datasets to optimize the budget for flood simulation and mapping undertakings.

Language: en