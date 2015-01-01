Abstract

Almost 7,000,00 Rohingya Muslims have left Burma's Rakhine State since late August 2017 to escape the military's extensive campaign of collective action. Mass murders, sexual violence, and unrestrained consumption are only a few of the barbaric acts committed by Burmese security forces. These crimes are against humanity. Aung Sang Suu Kyi's government received criticism from both Western and Islamic countries, while Asian giant India supported Myanmar's initiatives. Given their long-term geo-legislative problems and geo-financial elements of South and Southeast Asian objectives, India too has significant stakes in Myanmar. Myanmar is a crucial essential ally in India's efforts to strengthen trade, speculation, and other forms of financial engagement with ASEAN since it is the only ASEAN nation with whom India has both land and sea borders. India's gateway to Southeast Asia is Myanmar, which explains why India has been so tactful in its stance toward the Rohingya problem. Alongside that, the Rakhine state is a crucial connection for India's hydrocarbon and exchange objectives; India has been taking a stab at linking upper East Indian states to Sittwe port. This study further reveals how India pursues its strategic goals by delivering developmental aid in Rakhine and some little help to the displaced people in Bangladesh while concluding arrangements to effectively repatriate the couple of thousand Rohingyas from the nation.

Language: en