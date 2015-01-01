Abstract

Social media has become a dependency in society, especially among teenagers and youth. So that social media has a big influence on changing the behavior of adolescents and youth. From the positive and negative impacts. According to Crish Garrett (2009: 78) social media is a tool, service and communication that facilitates relationships between people with one another and has many enthusiasts including teenagers, even minors who already have personal social media accounts. In the current social conditions the use of social media is loved by all ages. Especially youth and adolescents have their own values which have an element of domination in the use of this tool. The purpose of this research is to find out the implications of social media that have an impact on the psychological side of young people in urban areas. Research using descriptive research with the form of case study research. The object of research is teenagers and youth in the urban area of Samarinda from various campuses and schools. The results of the study show that social media has facilitated many conveniences for life, and also has a large positive and negative impact on society, especially teenagers and young people. The positive impact on social interaction is connectivity, the benefits of being connected to each other with anyone regardless of distance, time, religion or country, being able to get the latest news or information quickly, and being able to explore and develop himself with the information he has obtained from social media. The negative impacts of using social media are lack of caring for others, causing internet addiction, ease of interaction causing lazy socializing and conveying messages directly, impolite and speaking and attitude, lack of self-control of adolescents to maintain their privacy, giving rise to verbal violence, cyberbullying, data theft privacy, sexting to sexual violence, mental health disorders such as Internet Addiction Disorder, Nomophobia and also sleep disorders due to excessive use.

