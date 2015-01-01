Abstract

Following the adoption of ethnic-based political arrangements in 1991, inter-ethnic clashes, internal displacement, insecurity, and tensions have become protracted security and unity challenges in Ethiopia. Particularly, minorities are victims of ethnic politics, and their socio-economic insecurity and exclusion are increasing from time to time, posing peace and security challenges. Furthermore, non-territorial minorities are invisible in the political process, particularly in most regional states. Thus, this article aims to examine the impacts of ethnic politics on national integration and peacebuilding, focusing on the dynamics and causes of ethnic inconsistency and conflicts. Based on this objective, qualitative methods are employed, and both primary and secondary data sources are used from multi-sectors and multi-levels. Accordingly, the study's results indicate that ethnic politics, ethnic-based regional arrangements, and their poor implementation are identified as the main galvanizing sources of ethnic conflicts and ethnic intolerance. Factors like economic backwardness, youth unemployment, and others also contribute to social instability and insecurity. Since this condition is currently an impasse to peacebuilding and national integration in the country, Ethiopia needs urgent reconsideration before the situation worsens.

