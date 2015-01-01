|
Kumar A, Khare R, Sankat S, Madhavi P. Int. J. Build. Pathol. Adapt. 2022; 41(3): 625-646.
Copyright © 2022, Emerald Group Publishing
PURPOSE The statistics show that older adults have been major fire victims in high-rise buildings. However, the fire safety building codes in most countries are not inclusive and do not reflect provisions for older adults. The research aims to develop a fire risk assessment index system for older adults living in high-rise residential buildings in India. The study further develops a fire rating system to improve fire safety provisions in high-rise buildings in India.
AHP; Fire risk assessment; Fire safety; High-rise buildings; Older adults