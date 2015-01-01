Abstract

In Bangkok, e-scooters have become one of the transportation options for many users. Despite the growing number of users, e-scooters remain illegal to operate on public roads. The absence of regulations raises concerns about the safety of utilizing e-scooters in Bangkok. This paper aims to explore the safety challenges associated with the use of e-scoters in Bangkok, based on the practice of users and the infrastructure condition. Semi-structured interview with purposive sampling is conducted for Group A (n=6) and Group B (n=2) to discover the situation from the perspective of users, supplier, and service provider. Additionally, a combination of user interviews and field observations was conducted to assess the infrastructure. Thematic analysis was applied to analyze the interview data, leading to the identification of four themes: infrastructure condition, users practice, accident experience, and maintaining safety. The findings reveal that both user practices and infrastructure conditions contribute to the safety of e-scooters utilization in Bangkok. These include dispersed speed usage, unsafe space choice, and the lack of bike lane availability. To improve safety, Bangkok needs more bike lanes and parking spaces, standardized e-scooters use, and e-scooters education platforms. Policymakers must consider regulating and standardizing the use of e-scooters in Bangkok for its safety.

Language: en