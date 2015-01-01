|
Gökdağ C, Arkar H, Pırıldar. Int. J. Cogn. Ther. 2023; 16(3): 356-374.
Abstract
This study aimed to test a transdiagnostic model for depression and anxiety by including childhood trauma and parenting as the distal factors and neuroticism, emotion dysregulation, and repetitive negative thinking (RNT) as the proximal factors. Data were obtained from clinical (major depression, panic, generalized anxiety, or comorbid disorders) and nonclinical samples.
Childhood experiences; Emotion regulation; Emotional disorders; Neuroticism; Repetitive negative thinking; Transdiagnostic