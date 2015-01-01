Abstract

Sexual wellbeing is an integral part of a person's overall sense of wellbeing. It is closely linked to physical, sexual, and mental health. Despite this, sexual wellbeing remains underexplored, including among young people (aged 16-24). This review aims to gain a greater understanding of young people's experiences of sexual wellbeing. We will include qualitative research on young people's lived experiences related to sexual wellbeing. We will search PROSPERO, Medline, CINAHL, PsycINFO, and SocINDEX utilising an iterative search approach. If the volume of eligible studies for inclusion is too large to permit in-depth analysis, the team will purposively sample studies to prioritise heterogeneity and richness. The lead author will assess the eligibility of studies, carry out data extraction, and assess the methodological quality of all studies. The wider research team will independently screen papers' title and abstract, extract data, and conduct methodological quality assessments of a subset of papers. Two reviewers will independently assess inclusion of all papers at full text. We will draw on the QuART tool to assess the methodological quality of included studies. We will utilise a thematic synthesis approach to synthesise the data and produce analytical statements. We will apply GRADE-CERQual to evaluate our confidence in each of the synthesis' analytical statements. The team will adopt a reflexive approach throughout all stages of the qualitative evidence synthesis (QES). Research will be written up in line with ENTREQ and PRISMA-S standards. The protocol for this QES was prospectively published in the International Prospective Register of Systematic Reviews (PROPERO) database under registration number CRD42022315593.

