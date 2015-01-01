Abstract

Spatial and temporal analyzes of accidents are considered essential in traffic safety in order to discover the relationship between variables more accurately and provide a solution to improve the current situation. In spatial analysis, a phenomenon is analyzed according to its position and surroundings. So that in addition to the phenomenon itself, the impact of neighborhoods and environment is also considered. The purpose of this study is to investigate the location and time of Qazvin urban accidents and to identify hotspots related to various variables according to the age range of drivers for the data of the recent three years. For spatial analysis, the kernel density function tool in ArcGIS software is used and for temporal distributions, the spider plot of Excel software is used. First, hotspots and hot-times for different variables were identified according to the age ranges of the drivers. In the next step, hotspots were distributed among the three defined urban areas, and high-risk areas of the city were introduced, respectively. According to the results, suburban roads and in particular the Islamic Republic Highway had the largest share in the hotspots of Qazvin accidents and the need to control the combination of vehicles on these routes is felt. 12 to 14 was also the most important time for accidents of different age groups, and the two younger age groups (under 26 years old and 26-34 years old) played a greater role in hotspots and the need to educate and supervise these two age groups is felt.

