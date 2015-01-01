Abstract

Pedestrians in developing countries are one of the most vulnerable groups in transportation. Of the total traffic fatalities in one year in Iran (16 thousand 201 people), 20.8 percent (3 thousand 370 people) were pedestrians and 23.8 percent (3 thousand 862 people) were riding motorcycles. Therefore, the purpose of this research is to identify the factors related to pedestrian accidents and improve the safety of suburban roads. In order to achieve the desired goal, the Damavand Road in Jajrood police area before the campus entrance has been examined for pedestrian accidents. The findings showed that in total, 159 pedestrian accidents had occurred in the studied road within 5 years. After inspecting the points and making the checklists, factors such as lack of sufficient visibility of vehicles, inappropriate steps of the pedestrian bridge, lack of lighting, lack of proper safety protection next to the steps of the pedestrian bridge have been effective factors in these points. Among the proposed solutions, we can mention the improvement of the condition of the overpass in terms of safety and lighting and the creation of a curb line on the side of the road.

