Abstract

Professional, continuous and effective training is one of the most important solutions for self-protection and sustainable prevention of violations and accidents of motorcycle riders, and in this context, the most basic step in compiling and implementing their training program is the correct implementation based on the reality of the needs assessment process. . Therefore, the main goal of this research is to assess the needs and prioritize training of motorcycle riders. This research was exploratory in terms of applied purpose and mixed method. The statistical population of the experts of the qualitative section of Tehran Traffic Police and Imam Hasan Mojtabi University of Officers and Police Training (AS), in the quantitative section, were the excellent accident experts of the 28 districts of the Tehran Traffic Police. Sampling in the qualitative part by a purposeful method based on criteria until reaching theoretical saturation and in the quantitative part by a simple random method equal to Morgan's table were 274 people. The factor loadings of comprehensiveness with a value of 0.866, value and credibility with a value of 0.861, cultural participation with a value of 0.879, and realism with a value of 0.756 are significant at the level of 0.95 and respectively have the greatest impact. to the comprehensiveness dimension of education - a very strong relationship - and then related to the value and validity of education, a strong relationship, and then related to cultural participation, an average relationship, and finally, the least impact related to the realism dimension in the educational needs assessment and prioritization model It is motorcycle riders. Motorcycle riders need more technical and practical knowledge about self-care and prevention of traffic accidents, which needs to be taken into the attention of those in charge of specialized safety training and the theoretical and practical training programs provided in driving schools are appropriate to Their general, real and practical needs should be changed in a diverse range of educational standards.

Language: en