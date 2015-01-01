Abstract

In addition to ensuring traffic safety, it is also possible to use the maximum capacity of the road with these signs. Drivers' perception of different signs is not the same on roads, and their understanding is different from one sign to another one. Thus, to increase road safety and reaching the maximum capacity of roads by drivers, the present study aims at evaluating drivers' perception of traffic signs and the percentage usage of traffic signs regarding drivers' perception on roads. For these purposes, traffic signs were classified as '' all-purpose signs'', '' average usage signs'', and '' less common signs'' and 4 traffic signs were considered for each classification. The methodology of the present study is based on a questionnaire method, using the chi-square test and correlation coefficient. During the 5 days of questioning on Hamadan-Kermanshah highway police station, 380 questionnaires were completed by interviewing drivers. To validate the data, a similar study was conducted on Hamadan-Malayer highway by filling out 50 questionnaires. The results showed 54.31% of drivers' overall perception of the traffic signs. Further, Drivers' perceptions of '' all-purpose signs'', '' average usage signs'', and '' less common signs'' were not the same and were obtained at 88.60, 49.60, and 22.97%, respectively. Further, the results showed that by increasing the usage of the traffic signs, drivers' perception of traffic signs increases and the correlation is about 0.59.

Language: en