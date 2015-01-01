SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Castelos MA. Int. J. Crime Justice Soc. Democr. 2023; 12(3): 77-92.

Copyright © 2023, Queensland University of Technology

10.5204/ijcjsd.2707

During the armed conflict in Iraq between 2014 and 2017, Daesh committed crimes with clear environmental effects and consequences; however, these events have not been adequately clarified. The investigation of these crimes by official bodies, such as the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh, is required and is still possible. Even if UNITAD's investigative action would be mainly symbolic, it would be important because it could help to raise awareness of environmental crimes and thus also advance the emerging international agenda in the field of environment, peace and security and clarify the connection between environment and human rights. Additionally, it could have the more practical and strategic functions of laying a firm foundation for expanding the jurisdiction to pave the way for environmental peace building and helping to strengthen certain components of transitional justice in the country, in particular, by providing some reparation to victims.


UNITAD

