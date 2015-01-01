Abstract

Hanging is a quick and very effective method used to commit suicide. The ligature material used for hanging is one of the important factors that determine the type of ligature mark or the pressure abrasion. The study was carried out at the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Govt. Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram. The demographic characteristics of victims of hanging and strangulation as well as medico-legal findings in such situations were the key variables of the study. There were total 75 asphyxial fatalities, out of which 70 were caused by hanging and 5 by strangulation, were examined. According to the study's findings, men and young people between the ages of 21 and 40 are more likely to die violently from asphyxia. Suicidal hanging was a prevalent method among the unemployed. In the married group, hanging and strangulation deaths are more common. In most cases, a current psychological issue was the cause of suicide. Ligature marks from hanging were usually clearly defined, higher than the thyroid cartilage, discontinuous, and free of internal neck injuries.

Language: en