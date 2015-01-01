Abstract

Diatoms are unique microalgae found in almost all water bodies. They are the only single-celled organisms with a siliceous cell wall or frustules and are ubiquitous in water bodies. Their presence and diversity make them valuable in forensic investigations, particularly in cases of drowning. Diatoms can serve as trace evidence by linking suspects to crime scene. The diversity of diatom species varies across different areas influenced by environmental factors and seasonal variations. Extensive research has been conducted on diatoms in various states of India, but the diversity of diatoms was not studied in the major rivers of the Chhattisgarh region. In this study, we aimed to address this gap by conducting a taxonomic analysis of diatoms and adding them to a new database. Samples were collected from different rivers in Chhattisgarh resulting in the identification of 34 diatom species. This study contributes to understanding diatom diversity in the region and enhances the forensic potential of diatoms in future investigations.

Language: en