Abstract

Hornets are widely distributed in India, and their stings manifest from non-specific skin lesions to fatal complications as a result of a myriad of proteins in the venom. We report a case of a 52-year-old man who was attacked by a swarm of hornets and succumbed four hours later in rural Davangere district. Forty sting marks were noted on autopsy. Histopathology revealed histiocytic infiltration surrounding sting marks and laryngeal subepithelial oedema. The cause of death was opined to be laryngeal oedema following anaphylaxis. We conclude that a focus on preventive strategies, public awareness programmes, and providing protective gear to the vulnerable is vital.

Language: en