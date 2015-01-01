Abstract

One would not typically think of chemsex as a practice structured by the same political ideology that spawned 'the new homonormativity'. For one thing, the gay press (a key mediator of homonormative thinking) has spilt much ink demonizing both the practice and practitioners of chemsex. Chemsex is framed in opposition to the 'good gays' that appear on same-sex wedding invitations or in advertisements for furniture stores or travel companies. Meanwhile, scholars have identified the ways in which chemsex embodies a response to both the political-economic landscape of neoliberalism, and the dominant model of homosexuality. From this perspective, chemsex appears antithetical to the political-economy of late capitalism, and to homonormativity. Building on critical discussions of this sexual practice, this article maps the complicated political terrain in which chemsex operates. Drawing on in-depth interviews with active and former practitioners, I suggest that chemsex occupies an ambivalent position in relation to the politics of homonormativity.

