Meyer D. Sexualities 2023; 26(7): 711-730.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/13634607211060502

The author employs a critical sexualities approach and draws on feminist theories of sexual assault to examine queer male survivors' constructions of hierarchies of victimhood.

RESULTS, based on in-depth interviews conducted with 60 queer male survivors, reveal that participants most commonly responded to questions concerning hierarchies of victimhood by arguing that sexual assault is taken more seriously when it happens to women than to men. The second most common response involved participants constructing other queer male survivors as blameworthy, invoking a stereotype of a feminized queer man seeking consensual sex. In light of these findings, the author argues for greater attention toward building solidarity among survivors across the lines of gender and sexuality and for further feminist, sex critical interventions that challenge the pathologizing of male femininity and consensual sex.


Language: en
