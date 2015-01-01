Abstract

Recent efforts to identify disadvantaged communities (DACs) on a census tract level have evoked possibilities of attaining transportation justice and vision zero goals in these areas. To identify DACs, the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) has developed six comprehensive indicators: economy, environment, equity, health, resilience, and transportation access. The indicators are used to explore the associations between DACs (in 71,728 census tracts) and five years of fatal crashes, providing a comprehensive understanding of safety risks. Specifically, using data on DACs and linking it with census and crash data, this study aims to understand the complex connections between safety (captured through fatal crashes) and disadvantages that communities confront due to a convergence of multiple challenges and burdens using Zero-Hurdle Negative Binomial models. The results reveal that health, resilience, and transportation-disadvantaged tracts are associated with more fatal crashes. The study also found the presence of a higher percentage of the population with bachelor's degrees and increased use of public transportation are correlated with fewer fatal crashes. Also, a higher fatal crash rate is observed in disadvantaged census tracts where a high proportion of the Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, and American Indian or Alaska Native populations live. This implies that targeted interventions can be explored further in tracts that show high correlations with fatal crashes. The findings contribute to traffic safety by highlighting the risks in DACs, which can help design and implement traffic safety interventions. The insights gained from this study can inform decision-making and help to guide the development of more equitable traffic safety programs in disadvantaged communities.

Language: en