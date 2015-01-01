|
Abstract
|
Prescription drug misuse (PDM) is a mounting public health concern in the U.S., particularly among college students. The field's reliance on cross-sectional designs and limited controls for other substance use has failed to capture the specific role of misuse for longer-term health. Therefore, the present study tested associations between trajectories of PDM problems and college students' mental health and subjective happiness over time. Participants were 300 students who completed a baseline assessment (T1) and follow-ups every 6 months for two years (T2-T5). Participants self-reported problems associated with PDM and mental health.
College; Depressive symptoms; Externalizing symptoms; Parallel process; Prescription drug misuse; Social anxiety