Abstract

The province of Ontario, Canada, implemented mandatory day-long training for construction workers required to use fall-protection equipment. More than 400 000 training sessions were completed by 2017 when the requirement took full effect. The lost-time workers' compensation claim incidence rate attributable to falls targeted by the training was 19% lower in 2017-2019 than in 2012-2014. Rates for two comparator injuries increased or stayed the same. The decline in targeted fall claim incidence rate of the other Canadian provinces was 6%. (Am J Public Health. Published online ahead of print November 3, 2023:e1-e4. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2023.307440).

