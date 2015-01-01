Abstract

BACKGROUND: We examined the association of depressive symptoms with subsequent events - and duration thereof - of work nonparticipation (long-term sickness absence, unemployment and early retirement).



METHODS: We employed a 5-year cohort from the Study on Mental Health at Work (S-MGA), based on a random sample of employees subject to social contributions aged 31-60 years in 2012 (N = 2413). Depressive symptoms were assessed at baseline through questionnaires, while work nonparticipation was recorded in follow-up interviews. Associations of depressive symptoms with subsequent events of work nonparticipation were examined in two-part models, with events analysed by logistic regressions and their duration by generalized linear models.



RESULTS: Medium to severe depressive symptoms were associated with events of work nonparticipation (males Odds Ratio [OR] = 3.22; 95% CI = 1.90-5.45; females OR = 1.92; 95% CI = 1.29-2.87), especially with events of long-term sickness absence in both genders and events of unemployment in males. Mild depressive symptoms were also associated with events of work nonparticipation (males OR = 1.59; 95% CI = 1.19-2.11; females OR = 1.42; 95% CI = 1.10-1.84). Among those experiencing one or more events, the duration of total work nonparticipation was twice as high among males [Exp(β) = 2.06; 95% CI = 1.53-2.78] and about one third higher [Exp(β) = 1.38; 95% CI = 1.05-1.83] among females with medium to severe depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSIONS: The present study focuses on both events and duration of work nonparticipation, which are both critical for examining societal consequences of depressive symptoms. It is key to regard also mild depressive symptoms as a possible risk factor and to include different types of work nonparticipation.

Language: en