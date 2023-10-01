Abstract

The aim of this study was to find out if experiences of maltreatment in childhood have an effect on the occurrence of temporomandibular joint disorders (TMD). The study was conducted on 380 volunteer adults (252 females and 128 males), with a mean (SD) age of 27.63 (9.06) years. The level of TMD was assessed using the Fonseca Anamnestic Index (FAI). Childhood Trauma Questionnaires (CTQ) were completed by the participants and their marital status and educational level were recorded. FAI scores were significantly higher in females than in males. There was no statistically significant difference between gender and total CTQ score. Moreover, there was no statistically significant difference between educational status, marital status, and total CTQ score. FAI scores correlated positively with total CTQ scores in all individuals. Similarly FAI scores correlated positively with total CTQ scores in males and females. Childhood maltreatment is associated with TMDs. Dentists should be aware that possible collaboration with psychiatrists and/or psychologists when treating patients with TMD could increase the success of their treatment.

