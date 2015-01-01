Abstract

BACKGROUND: Many older adults in Colombia have lived through violent and stressful life events, particularly in areas of poverty. The aim of this qualitative study was to understand the impact of stressful life events on the mental health and wellbeing of older Colombians living in areas of relative poverty.



METHODS: Older adults (aged 60+) living in the Turbo region in Colombia were interviewed face-to-face between August and December 2021. Transcripts were coded in Spanish and English by at least two researchers, using inductive thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Twenty-six older adults participated in the study. Four overarching themes were generated: Living in violent and dangerous communities; Disturbing gender violence and gender roles; Lack of mental health awareness; Coping mechanisms. Older adults experienced a long narrative of stressful life events. Younger generations appeared to disrespect older members of Society. Without any mental health support, older adults coped by accepting the extreme situations or seeking solace in their faith.



CONCLUSIONS: The health system and Government need to build up trust and generate an awareness of mental health, as older Colombians will not approach psychological support otherwise. Intergenerational community-based interventions may provide a first avenue of mental health support.

Language: en