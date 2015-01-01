|
Wipfli H, Guy K, Kim A, Tumuhimbise P, Odur K. Confl. Health 2023; 17(1): e52.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37919822
PURPOSE: This study evaluated adolescents' mental health their knowledge, attitudes, and beliefs about mental health conditions, and their access to critical mental health services in Lira District, northern Uganda. The political history of the region, the epicenter of the decades-long conflict between the Lord's Resistance Army and the Ugandan government, makes for an interesting case study of the political and social determinants of mental health of those directly impacted by conflict, and on subsequent generations growing up in post-conflict communities.
Language: en
Adolescents; Mental health; Uganda; Community-based participatory research; Political determinants of health